Dog Finally Finds Forever Home After Nearly 4 Years In Shelter

One California animal shelter’s longest canine resident went home with his new family on Saturday.

Dexter first arrived at Valley Animal Center in Fresno, California, 3 years and 7 months ago as an owner surrender. His family was moving but could not take him with them, said Shannon Escobedo, volunteer manager.





Over the years, Dexter had been adopted but then returned three times, twice in 2014 and once in 2015. Escobedo attributes his difficulty in finding a forever home to several factors. For starters, Dexter is a bull terrier, and unfortunately there is a stigma against bully breeds. Second, he was 5 years old when he first came to VAC, and most families are not looking to adopt older pets. Also, Dexter was not very well trained and would pull very hard while on leash. Lastly, he needed a very specific home, one where he was the only pet, could have a big backyard to run around in (and secure fence) and had someone who could stay home with him.

“Our shelter staff and dog training volunteers worked with him for years on his issues,” Escobedo told Petcha.com. “He is now well-trained with obedience training, walks well on a leash and can tolerate being around other animals if he is walking on a leash near them.”

The shelter’s dog trainers are continuing to work with Dexter on his separation anxiety in his new home.

Despite his training troubles, Dexter is a “sweet, fun-loving boy,” Escobedo said.

“You can tell when he recognizes one of his staff or volunteer friends because his eyes light up and he surges to greet you with such love and affection,” she said.

Eight-year-old Dexter enjoys running in the dog park, playing in water and chasing tennis balls. He’s also good with children and has been a frequent “special guest” at the shelter’s educational camps.

“A lot of kids even took pictures of him to put on their camp T-shirts that they made!” Escobedo told Petcha. “He always has a goofy smile on his face and a wagging tail.”

Dexter’s new family heard about him from a friend after their dog passed away. Dexter now has a mom, dad and sister, and they sound like a perfect match for the playful pooch. According to Escobedo, they have no other pets, the father is able to stay home with Dexter during the day and Dexter gets to run around in a big yard with an in-ground pool (but he won’t be able to escape thanks to an 8-foot fence, reinforced with concrete).

“It takes care of all of his requirements and so far has been working out so well,” Escobedo said. “They came in today with him for a visit and it was so great so see the family — and Dexter — so happy!”

He may be an older dog, but Dexter is proving that it’s never too late to find happiness. We hope the fourth time’s a charm!