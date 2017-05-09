Dog And Duck Spark Up Surprising Friendship

Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend, but one dog in southern California has a duck for a bestie.

Barclay the Golden Retriever is best friends with a 4-year-old Peking duck named Rudy. The odd couple are pretty much inseparable, but it wasn’t always that way.

At first, Rudy would chase Barclay away whenever he tried to approach any of the family’s other ducks. And Barclay would approach them quite a bit because he likes to eat their food, drink their bath water and sniff some tail feathers.

“Rudy is our alpha duck,” owner Pam Ishiguro of Orange County, California told Barcroft TV. “He is in charge of everyone and everything. When Barclay tries to sniff any of the other ducks, Rudy is there to stop it. Rudy used to chase Barclay away, and for a long while, Barclay would run away.”

But Barclay is no longer afraid of Rudy. Once he stopped being afraid, that opened the door for them to become friends, although Rudy still tries to be the alpha, occasionally sitting on top of Barclay to let him know who’s boss.

“The animals are much like my two boys — they have a love-hate relationship,” Ishiguro told Barcroft. “When they are together, somebody is always chasing or jumping on someone else, but when they are apart, they’re always calling for each other.”

But the other ducks better not mess with Barclay, because Rudy has got his back.

“The other ducks know that Barclay is his best friend,” Ishiguro said. “If anyone gets too close, they better watch out. Rudy will attack without warning.”

Barclay and Rudy can often be found snuggling together and being all-around cute.

“Rudy and Barclay need each other – I think that’s why they have such a strong bond, they’re like the oddballs on the playground,” Ishiguro said. “No one else will play with them, so lucky for them, they found each other.”