Dog And Duck Spark Up Surprising Friendship

A sweet Golden Retriever has chosen an usual best friend: a feisty duck named Rudy.

Written by
These two pals are quite the odd couple.
Stephanie Brown

Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend, but one dog in southern California has a duck for a bestie.

Barclay the Golden Retriever is best friends with a 4-year-old Peking duck named Rudy. The odd couple are pretty much inseparable, but it wasn’t always that way.

At first, Rudy would chase Barclay away whenever he tried to approach any of the family’s other ducks. And Barclay would approach them quite a bit because he likes to eat their food, drink their bath water and sniff some tail feathers.

Barclay eats duck food

Barclay has a penchant for eating the ducks’ food, which at first didn’t fly with Rudy. Via Barcroft Animals/YouTube

“Rudy is our alpha duck,” owner Pam Ishiguro of Orange County, California told Barcroft TV. “He is in charge of everyone and everything. When Barclay tries to sniff any of the other ducks, Rudy is there to stop it. Rudy used to chase Barclay away, and for a long while, Barclay would run away.”

But Barclay is no longer afraid of Rudy. Once he stopped being afraid, that opened the door for them to become friends, although Rudy still tries to be the alpha, occasionally sitting on top of Barclay to let him know who’s boss.

Rudy sits on Barclay

Rudy is the leader in the friendship and occasionally asserts his authority by sitting on Barclay. Via Barcroft Animals/YouTube

“The animals are much like my two boys — they have a love-hate relationship,” Ishiguro told Barcroft. “When they are together, somebody is always chasing or jumping on someone else, but when they are apart, they’re always calling for each other.”

But the other ducks better not mess with Barclay, because Rudy has got his back.

“The other ducks know that Barclay is his best friend,” Ishiguro said. “If anyone gets too close, they better watch out. Rudy will attack without warning.”

Barclay and Rudy snuggles

Snuggle buddies. Via Pam Ishiguro/Bancroft Images

Barclay and Rudy can often be found snuggling together and being all-around cute.

“Rudy and Barclay need each other – I think that’s why they have such a strong bond, they’re like the oddballs on the playground,” Ishiguro said. “No one else will play with them, so lucky for them, they found each other.”

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Article Categories:
Trending