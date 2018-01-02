Dog Decides To Go For A Ride On A Sheep Like It’s NBD

Dogs are smart. Sometimes they can be unpredictably smart.

Like this dog, for example, who was caught on video in Fordongianus, Italy, taking a ride on the back of a sheep. The video was shared on YouTube by Viral Hog with the caption, “Today our sheep were accompanied by a new furry friend.”

Now, the question remains, what was this dog doing? Does this pup have a habit of hopping onto the backs of bigger animals like a tiny canine hitchhiker?

Was this dog attempting to herd the sheep and thought the task could be accomplished without doing any actual herding?

Whatever the answer, you have to admit that this is a brilliant way to get around.

Bravo, little pup.