Dog Crawls Home With Broken Hip, In Snow, 8 Days After Going Missing

Black Labrador Charlie finally came home after a long absence. His return might have raised more concern, and questions, than when he was gone.

Charlie managed to drag himself through fields of snow with a broken hip to his house in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, eight days after going missing, Belfast Live reports. The 3-year-old dog had been hit by a car, suffered impact injury to his face and cuts to his legs and was unable to walk.

“We’re all in shock and we’re doing everything we can to pamper Charlie now,” owner John Kilpatrick told the news outlet. “No one knows where he was hit by the car but we know he crawled home in the snow through the fields and made it here eight days after doing missing.”

Kilpatrick says an X-ray by Charlie’s vet showed the dog had a totally empty stomach, and was severely dehydrated. The dog underwent surgery on Jan. 22, 2018, to repair his broken hip.

Charlie’s family had started a Facebook page to help spread the word about their missing dog. Kilpatrick thanked those who helped look for him, and had words for the person who was responsible for the dog’s injuries.

“Somehow, he survived the freezing weather of the past week but he’s in a bad way,” Kilpatrick said. “To the person who hit him and left him to die there in the snow, you’re a scumbag.”