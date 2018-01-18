Dog Continues To Check Bush Where He Found Lasagne 4 Years Ago

Dogs have really impressive memories. They learn commands, can perform cool tricks, and they always remember where they’ve stumbled upon food they weren’t expecting to eat.
A perfect example of this is a dog who found a lasagne in a bush in a cemetery (so random) four years ago and to this day still has to inspect that spot when out for a walk in the area. The dog’s owner
— Telemaniak (@WilcoFour) January 10, 2018
The dog always checks that bush, apparently. You know, just in case someone else had left some lasagne in a bush in the graveyard.
The best part is this tweet was in response to another person’s tweet about a dog who always checks a bush where it once found half a pie, aka Magic Pie Bush.
Mine found a lasagna in a bush in a graveyard 4 years ago and to this day he still runs miles ahead to search the same spot on the rare times we go back.
What strange, adorable and mind-blowing routines for dogs to have while on a walk.
We truly don’t deserve dogs.