Dog Comes To The Rescue Of A Woman Being Attacked By A Man

Medo is a former stray who has become the neighborhood dog for people on a street in Montenegro. Folks have opened their homes to Medo, as people just enjoy having the sweet-natured dog around. Taking in and caring for Medo apparently paid off last week when a woman who lives on the street was attacked by a man as she was walking home from the market, according to The Dodo.

The attack, which was caught on surveillance camera, shows the woman walking down the street, with a bag in hand, seemingly oblivious to the man following her. As the man passes Medo, who is sitting on the street, Medo gets up, as if the dog’s intuition told him something was about to go down. The man then attacks the woman, but Medo springs into action, biting the man several times, which quickly ends the assault.

Vladan Pavicevic, owner of the security camera, showed the footage to the woman, who credited the dog with saving her.

“While she was watching the video the next day she said, ‘Medo saved me. God, Medo saved me!'” Pavicevic told The Dodo.

Pavicevic told The Dodo that Medo is a rather timid dog and has never once shown any form of aggression in the five years he has been living in the neighborhood.

Medo seemingly has it made and spreads his love around the neighborhood. He definitely has earned his keep.

“He has places to live in three houses on the street, and more than 15 yards of neighbors. He has the freedom to choose how much time he will be in the house, in the yard or on the street,” Pavicevic said. “We are blessed to have Medo and to have such an awesome neighborhood.”