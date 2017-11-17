Having A Dog Can Literally Save Your Life, Study Says

Live alone? You might want to consider getting a dog. It could save your life.

Dog ownership is associated with a reduced risk for cardiovascular disease and death, according to a new study published Nov. 17, 2017, in Scientific Reports.

Swedish researchers studied more than 3.4 million people over the course of 12 years. They found that dog owners who live alone were 36 percent less likely to die from cardiovascular-related death and 33 percent less likely to die period than single individuals without a dog.

People who don’t live alone also saw benefits, but not as much. For those living in a multi-person household, owning a dog can decrease the risk of death by 11 percent and the risk of cardiovascular-related death by 15 percent.

So why would owning a dog results in these health benefits? Dogs need to be walked and played with and that means dog owners need to be active. If you are single, you’re pretty much the only person doing all the walking and playing, thus you’d see more benefits than someone who lives in a multi-person house where maybe he or she only walks the dog in the morning or every other day. Not surprisingly, owners of hunting breeds — such as terriers and retrievers, which tend to have higher energy levels — were most protected from cardiovascular disease and death.

The findings also suggest increased social well-being and immune system development as additional reasons why having a dog protects owners against cardiovascular disease and death.

So there you have it. Yet another reason why it’s good to have a dog — as if you needed one more.