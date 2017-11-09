Dog Breaks Out Of Backyard By Literally Jumping Over The House

No matter how well you train your dogs, or how sturdy the crates or gates keeping them safe from outside dangers may be, some dogs are just prone to great escapes.

Dog owner Kim Breeden knows this struggle all too well. Her 1-year-old dog, Bo, recently discovered that he can break out of the backyard — where he and his three pup siblings chill when Mom’s not home — by jumping onto the roof, according to The Dodo.

Breeden went to start her car one morning and found quite the surprise.

“I looked up to see him looking down at me like he was the king of the castle,” Breeden told The Dodo. “I was laughing, but at the same time, my heart was pounding, afraid for his safety!”

“He is enormous and can jump over just about anything. We just thought he was jumping the fence… but no, he’s jumping over the house,” Breeden added.

Apparently, the roof is easier to access from the back than the front, as the roofline is shorter behind the house, which makes Bo’s athletic leaps easier to understand. Otherwise we would worry that he had been bitten by a radioactive spider and gained some super spidey skills.

Either way, stay grounded, Bo!