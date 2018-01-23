Dog Abandoned With Some Food And His Favorite Toy Gets Adopted By U.S. Serviceman

A dog who was found early this month tied to a tree with some food, his crate and his favorite toy has been adopted by a member of the U.S. Armed Forces. The dog’s predicament generated a lot of media coverage and folks lined up to get a chance to adopt him.

Duke, who was brought to the Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter, was officially adopted Jan. 19, 2018, by U.S. Army Specialist Wallace White. White had no idea that Duke had received so much media coverage earlier this month until a friend showed him the stories, according to BARCS Animal Shelter. White fell in love with Duke just for being Duke, the shelter wrote on its Facebook page.

Someone left Duke in a park in Maryland with a heartbreaking note.

“It essentially said, ‘This is Duke; he has his favorite toy, his crate and his food, and he needs a new home and someone to love him,'” Stephanie Dagenhart, the woman who found Duke, told Today.

Dagenhart was walking her two rescue dogs in the park on the morning of January 14 when she happened upon the big dog, tied to a tree, sitting next to his belongs.

“I was stunned. I literally looked left, looked right, looking for someone who might be his owner — like I couldn’t believe what my brain was telling me,” Dagenhart told Today

Thankfully, Specialist White saw Duke and fell in love with him. Folks on the BARCs Facebook page were thankful that White chose Duke as well.

“This is the BEST ending — no, beginning — for our big buddy Duke,” the shelter wrote on Facebook. “Thank you, Baltimore, for saving this handsome boy.”

And thank you Specialist White for your service, and for adopting Duke.