Decoding The Leg Band

The leg bands on imported birds contain codes. There are two types of quarantine stations, privately owned and USDA-owned and -operated.

Privately Owned Stations

Private import station leg bands contain three letters followed by three numbers.

The first letter stands for:

“C” California through LAX “O” California through LAX “F” Florida through Miami “I” Illinois through Chicago O’Hare “L” Louisiana through New Orleans (now closed) “M” Michigan through Detroit “N” New York through JFK “T” Texas through Brownsville.

The second letter identifies the importer and his or her facility. Many large-scale importers used more than one facility and more than one code.

The third letter is part of the bird’s individual ID code, which includes the three numbers. This arrangement allows for 26,000 combinations before a station repeats a code.

USDA-Owned and -Operated Stations

USDA-run government stations, many of which were closed sometime ago, use a different code system:

“USDAN” San Ysidro (San Diego), CA “USDANNY” Newberg, NY “USDAA” Los Angeles, CA “USDH” Honolulu, HI “USDAB” Brownsville, TX “USDAX” Mission, TX “USDAM” Miami, FL “USDAL” Laredo, TX “USDAE” El Paso, TX

Other Leg Band Resources

Bird clubs, organizations or societies also issue leg bands.

The more common ones are: