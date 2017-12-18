Dad Babysitting Kitten Sends Worried Daughter Cute Pic Update

The kitten was in good hands. And on good shoulders.

"Can we get more treats meow, Grandpa?" Via MacSteele13/Reddit
Grandparenting seems like a sweet deal. You get all the fun of having a rambunctious rugrat around, to play with and spoil, but without any of the heavy lifting of bringing up a responsible grownup.

When a man stepped up to grandparent a kitten recently, he aced it, according to a photo posted to Reddit by MacSteele13. It sounds like his daughter was worried, so she asked him for updates.

“I had to babysit my daughter’s kitten and she requested proof that he was okay so I sent her this,” his caption below the uber adorable picture read.

Comments below the picture commended the cat grandad on the success. The cat grandpa seemed modest.

That sums it up. You’re nailing this grandparenting thing — and despite not being around this grandkitten every day, we bet you’ve left a good impression.

