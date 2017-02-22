find a DOG
find a CAT

Dad Cat Helping Mom With Newborns Is Fatherhood Model For Everyone

He's probably also teaching them to ride bikes and attending every Pee Wee soccer game.

Written by
World's Greatest Dad. Via Thuy Duong Panda/Facebook

We now know who to give that No. 1 Dad mug to — this ginger tabby.

Thuy Duong Panda of Vietnam posted photos to Facebook recently of her male cat doting on her female cat as she had a litter of kittens. It makes for an incredibly sweet scrapbook of a special moment in time and shows what a great dad this cat will be.
 

Posted by Thuy Duong Panda on Wednesday, February 22, 2017

 
Clearly he was already a standup guy. Look at this stoicism.
 

Posted by Những Câu Nói Bất Hủ on Monday, February 20, 2017

 
When the big moment arrives, he springs into action and attends to the mom while she has her kittens. He cleans her up and checks in on her.
 

Posted by Những Câu Nói Bất Hủ on Monday, February 20, 2017

 
Maybe sensing the intensity of the ordeal she’s been through, the dad snuggles her. They lie together as the newest members of the family cuddle in closer.
 

Posted by Những Câu Nói Bất Hủ on Monday, February 20, 2017

 
We hope he continues in this warm fatherly role. Who knows, maybe he’s so good he will even bust some dad jokes when the kids are older. We can only hope.
 

Posted by Những Câu Nói Bất Hủ on Monday, February 20, 2017

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Article Categories:
Trending

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *