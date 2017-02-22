Dad Cat Helping Mom With Newborns Is Fatherhood Model For Everyone

We now know who to give that No. 1 Dad mug to — this ginger tabby.

Thuy Duong Panda of Vietnam posted photos to Facebook recently of her male cat doting on her female cat as she had a litter of kittens. It makes for an incredibly sweet scrapbook of a special moment in time and shows what a great dad this cat will be.



Clearly he was already a standup guy. Look at this stoicism.





When the big moment arrives, he springs into action and attends to the mom while she has her kittens. He cleans her up and checks in on her.





Maybe sensing the intensity of the ordeal she’s been through, the dad snuggles her. They lie together as the newest members of the family cuddle in closer.





We hope he continues in this warm fatherly role. Who knows, maybe he’s so good he will even bust some dad jokes when the kids are older. We can only hope.

