Crow Plays Fetch With Dog BFF

Dogs are known to love playing fetch, but they’re not the only ones. Even birds enjoy the game, as evidenced by a video posted to Rumble.

In the video, a German Shepherd and a crow — yes, a crow — play fetch with a ping pong ball. Crows are very intelligent birds, so it’s not terribly surprising that one has learned how to play fetch. But this crow seems more interested in chasing after the ball than the dog does!

According to the video description, the man who shot the video found the crow in the woods when it was a baby, abandoned by its mother. The crow grew up with the dog, and the two have formed a close bond.

It’s great to see the two species getting along. We want to come to the next game night!