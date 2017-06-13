You Have To See This Crazy Cat-Themed House For Sale To Believe It

Close your eyes and picture your dream home. Instead of hardwood floors or tile, do you see carpets with cats’ faces on them? If you had to choose between paint, wallpaper or a cat photo collage, would you choose the cat collage? Have you ever looked up at the ceiling of your house and thought, “This space could use some cat walkways”? If you answered yes to all of these questions, we might’ve just found your dream home.

A two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Arizona just hit the market for $240,000. The log cabin-style house sits on 20+ acres in the rural town of Concho and features custom kitchen cabinets, river rock accents and a great room with large picture windows. And it’s plastered in cat-themed décor.

The house’s current owner had a clear vision in mind when decorating the interior: all cats everything. The walls — and even some ceilings — are covered in cat artwork and photos of cats. The floors are covered with cat rugs. Cat stuffed animals hang from the stair railing. It’s 2,500 square feet of cats.

Described as “eccentric” by Century 21, it is the perfect single family home if your family is mainly cats. Your feline companions will enjoy raiding the medieval cat castle and traversing the many cat walkways. The windows feature extra large window sills for your furry family members to sit on and bathe in the sun.

It’s a cat’s and cat lover’s dream come true. Are you ready to sign on the dotted line?