Couple’s Wedding Photos Made Even More Magical With Their Giant Ginger Tabby

Vito the cat has been many things. He was a super chubster named Symba who was surrendered to the shelter. He became the new cat of Kiah Berkeley and Peter Sorkin of Washington, DC, who put him on a weight loss plan and named him Vito last June. And then he had a brief stint as a pumpkin during Halloween.

Between the adoption and the pumpkining, Vito also moonlighted as a wedding picture model, according to The Dodo. Photographer Kristi Odom asked the Berkeley and Sorkin if she could capture a few pics of the happy couple’s big day last July with their great big cat, and the results are colossal.



Taken by the talented Darren 🙂 Posted by Kristi Odom on Monday, July 17, 2017



“After the wedding, our photographer, Kristi Odom, actually emailed me and said she’d love to do a complimentary session at our house with Vito,” Berkeley told the website.

“We actually did those photos a few days after our wedding,” Berkeley added. “We just put our wedding clothes back on, and she and her photography partner Darren came over, and we had some beers, and took some pictures with the cat.”





Berkeley said Vito wasn’t “super thrilled” about the session. If any bad attitude comes across in the photos, it only makes them better.

The big downside for Vito came when an Uncle Sam hat came into play. That drew the session to a quick close.

The pictures are all amazing, however, and worth a lifetime negative association with Uncle Sam hats.

Vito is on track with his diet; he tipped the scales at 35 pounds when the couple adopted him, and they worked hard to get him to drop nearly 5 pounds in five months and are aiming for more. His next role might be supermodel, based on these pictures, or possibly weight loss icon, if he keeps up the progress.