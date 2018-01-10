Couple (Rightly) Busted For Sneaking Cat Into Luggage

Air travel has come a long way, but some things stay the same. You should arrive early for your flight, you ought to consider packing some gum to chew so you can relieve ear pressure during takeoff and landing and you should definitely not stuff your cat in your suitcase.

One couple forgot this basic tenet of air etiquette and was arrested at the Erie International Airport in Pennsylvania on New Year’s Day, according to the Erie Times-News. Olivia Sari and Nicholas M. Larrison of North Port, Florida, were flying to Tampa with their tabby, Slim, tucked in their checked luggage, and were flagged by TSA for bag inspection.

Officials conducting the additional inspection opened the bag to find the cat “without food, water or air,” according to the citations written by police. The owners face fines and costs.

“Twenty-eight years I’ve been here,” Ian Bogle, the airport’s director of public safety and facilities, told the news outlet. “I’ve seen some unique things. I’ve been involved in plenty of unique things. This is a first.”

Slim was taken to the Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania. Now word on where Sari and Larrison went, but wherever they traveled to they did it a little lighter and a little wiser.