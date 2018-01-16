Couple Posts New Kitten Announcement, Includes ‘Birth’ Photos

How much “I” is “TMI”? We used to think it was relative, but now we have a definitive answer.

A couple posted a birth announcement on Facebook for their new kitten — emphasis on “birth.” Lucy Schultz shared the moment a kitten came into her and her partner’s life, reenacting the scene as if she’d delivered the furry bundle of joy herself (again: not like an Amazon delivery, if we’re starting to make ourselves clear here).





“On 1/10/18 we welcomed our first baby kitten, a neutered male DLH,” Schultz wrote on Facebook. “He is 22 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 7 oz. He is already eating solid food. Name to be announced. We are so in love.”





She then posted the photographer’s name and Facebook page, and then a bunch of photos of the kitten in her birth canal area.





There are also the overcome-with-emotion pics that brand new parents often have.





Fortunately for us, they share a lot of pics of their new super cute cat. He’s worth the effort, we say.





Congratulations on your new family. Please don’t show us any nursing pictures.