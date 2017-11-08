Cops Respond To Cries For Help Only To Find It Was A Parrot Just Doing What Parrots Do

Parrots are really good at mimicking human speech… sometimes too good.

The police in Oregon were called to a residence after a call came in that someone was screaming for help. That someone was actually a parrot.

A UPS driver was on a delivery near Clackamas on Nov. 6, 2017, around 7:45 p.m. when he heard the screams, The Oregonian reports. He called his wife, who then called the police.

. @UPS driver heard someone yelling "help" inside house. Deputies responded and found the culprit. Thankfully Diego the Parrot was unharmed pic.twitter.com/e5BVG5B5AO — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) November 7, 2017

Deputy Hayden Sanders from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the scene and investigated the source of the screams, which he discovered was not a person in distress but rather a loudmouth parrot named Diego.

Sanders determined that no foul play had taken place and that Diego was fine — he was just practicing his vocabulary.

In the end, everyone had a good laugh. But maybe Diego’s owners should teach him some new words — ones that won’t get the police called!