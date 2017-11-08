Cops Respond To Cries For Help Only To Find It Was A Parrot Just Doing What Parrots Do

Police thought they were responding to a person in distress, but it ended up being a parrot with a penchant for the word “Help!”

Parrot screams for help, police respond
For such a little bird, Diego made a lot of noise. Via ClackCoSheriff/Twitter
Stephanie Brown

Parrots are really good at mimicking human speech… sometimes too good.

The police in Oregon were called to a residence after a call came in that someone was screaming for help. That someone was actually a parrot.

A UPS driver was on a delivery near Clackamas on Nov. 6, 2017, around 7:45 p.m. when he heard the screams, The Oregonian reports. He called his wife, who then called the police.

Deputy Hayden Sanders from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the scene and investigated the source of the screams, which he discovered was not a person in distress but rather a loudmouth parrot named Diego.

Sanders determined that no foul play had taken place and that Diego was fine — he was just practicing his vocabulary.

In the end, everyone had a good laugh. But maybe Diego’s owners should teach him some new words — ones that won’t get the police called!

