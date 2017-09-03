Coolest Dog Ever Wears Sneakers And Sunglasses On The Subway

We certainly hope nobody on the subway planned on turning all the heads with a killer outfit, because that role has already been filled.

In a GIF uploaded to Imgur by ShadowBun, a dog struts around a train car wearing yellow sunglasses, a pair of sneaker-booties on the front paws and a level of confidence most humans could only wish for. It’s like, Beyonce-level swagger.

The dog doesn’t react to wearing sunglasses and booties like most dogs do. There’s not even a moment of fussing or awkwardly pawing trying to get them off. This dog is totally chill in this attire.

The funniest part of this whole scene is that the people on the train seem completely unconcerned. As if this is a totally normal thing to see on the subway. Maybe it is? If so, we will start commuting by train effective tomorrow.