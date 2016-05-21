Contest Recognizes Exceptional Kids for Helping Animals

From zoo trips to keeping pets, kids often form an affinity for animals of every shape and size.

The American Humane Association will reward that young passion for improving the lives of animals with its annual Be Kind to Animals Kid Contest, which is open for entries through April 1.

The organization is looking for kids who have demonstrated the sort of kindness that [honors] the companionship, friendship and love animals bring to our lives.

Parents and other adults are invited to nominate kids for the contest in two age groups from 6 to 9, and from 10 to 13. The Humane Association will pick one winner from each group and announce them during Be Kind to Animals Week, scheduled for May 7 to 13 this year.

Last years winners were Connie Bagley Knox, 8, a third-grader from South Carolina who volunteers with her local humane society; and Michael Valdez, 13, who has raised over $70,000 to provide police dogs with bulletproof vests in his hometown of Tucson, Ariz. The two winners each received a $5,000 prize from Del Monte Pet Products, the makers of 9Lives and Kibbles `n Bits pet foods.

The American Humane Association created Be Kind to Animals Week in 1915 to promote animal welfare in the United States.

For rules and nomination forms, go to the AHA contest website or call (303) 792-9900.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2006, 5 a.m. EST