Conrad And Lola Might Be The Cutest Cat Couple Ever

When a fluffy cat named Conrad met his neighbor cat, Lola, it was love at first sight. They met in July of 2015, when Conrad, British Shorthair mix, was hanging out in the yard with his human. Their chemistry was immediate, and Lola now comes to visit Conrad every day, according to LoveMeow.

The best thing about their ongoing relationship is that it’s very realistic. Sure, they gaze lovingly at each other and follow each other around, but they also have their spats, then they make up, and she often steals his food, which he seems perfectly fine with. If that’s not true love, we don’t know what is.

Here are some of their cutest moments together, shared on Instagram, @thatcatconrad.

1. Booty Greeting

“Hello, my love. How was your day? Tell me everything.”

2. Date Night

“She came. She ate. She left happy. That’s all that matters, right?”

3. Feline Flirting

“How many times do I have to rub my floof on the against the ground for her to notice me?”

4. Food Fight

“Conrad, we’ve talked about this. I need more food than you to retain my curvy shape. Now please let me chow down in peace.”

5. Visiting The Boyfriend

“I’m here to see my man. And if you have any treats lying around, please give them to me.”

6. Cozy Caturday

“We don’t even need to speak. We just love being together.”

7. Lovers’ Quarrel

“Every relationship has its ups and downs, right?”

8. Power Couple

Lola + Conrad = 4eva