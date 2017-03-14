find a DOG
find a CAT

Colorado Animal Control Says Dog Is Wolf Hybrid, Won’t Return Him To Owners

Wolves and wolf-hybrids are not allowed within the city of Aurora.

Written by
When Capone was adopted, he was listed as a German Shepherd mix. His veterinarian also says he is a dog. Aurora Animal Control thinks he is a wolf-hybrid. Via Fox 31/Denver
John Virata

A family in Aurora, Colorado, is in limbo after their dog jumped a fence and was picked up by the local animal control, which classified the dog as a wolf-hybrid.

Capone, who was adopted nearly 10 years ago as a puppy, was classified as a German Shepherd mix at the time of his adoption. His veterinarian also says he is a German Shepherd mix. When the Abbato family came in to claim him and take him home, Aurora Animal Control would not release him, claiming he is a wolf-hybrid. He has been in custody since he was picked up as the facility awaits DNA test results to determine his lineage.

“They say he is a hybrid-wolf now and don’t want to release (him) back to us because he is an exotic animal,” Tracy Abbato, Capone’s owner, told Fox 31 Denver. “I am 100 percent confident he is not a wolf, not a doubt in my mind.”

Capone relaxes with Abbato family dogs. Via Fox 31/Denver

The DNA tests that were taken March 1 will provide clarity on the fate of Capone. If the results come back showing he is a wolf-hybrid, he may be sent to a wolf sanctuary. He could also be euthanized if the sanctuary doesn’t have the necessary space to keep him, according to Fox 31 Denver.

“It is hard for me, it’s hard for my kids, he is a family member. We’ve had him for almost 10 years. We miss him,” Abbato said.

The Abbatos have hired a lawyer with the hopes that they can bring Capone home until the results of the DNA test come back.

According to Aurora’s animal ordinance, Section 9-14, no person shall own, keep or harbor any wolf or wolf-hybrid in the city. Abbato faces several potential violations, including keeping an aggressive animal, keeping an exotic/wild animal, and a violation for an animal running at large.

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Article Categories:
Trending

Comments

  • Ridiculous ! It’s a 10 year old, large breed dog /senior. Let him go home!!!!!! I’m sure Aurora, Co has more pressing issues to worry about. Disgusting

    Noreen M. Joyce March 14, 2017 9:49 am Reply

  • This animal is not a threat to anyone just because he has a few wolf genes in his ancestry. Each and every year MORE PEOPLE ARE KILLED BY OTHER PEOPLE – FEW IF ANY ARE KLLED BY WOLVES – Stop being so damn paranoid.

    Beatrice Zimmer March 14, 2017 6:13 pm Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *