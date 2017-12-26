Christmas Miracle: Cat Missing For 3 Years Is Home For The Holidays

A missing cat got to spend Christmas with his family for the first time in three years.

Raja the cat went missing in 2014 in Florida. Last week, a man brought him into the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Georgetown, Delaware, location as a stray, according to the shelter’s Facebook page.



BREAKING: A Christmas miracle in Georgetown! Raja got out from his family's Florida home back in 2014.



Shelter staff found a microchip, but it didn’t directly link to the cat’s owners. After some sleuthing, a staff member connected the 6-year-old cat to his family, the Tuttles, who now live in Virginia. The family traveled to Delaware on Dec. 23, 2017, and picked Raja up just in time for Christmas.

How the cat ended up several states away from where he first went missing is unknown. The family assumed Raja had been stolen since he’s part Bengal, according to the Brandywine Valley SPCA. But, he is back in the arms of his loving family, and that’s all that matters.