Chris Evans’ Dog Just Had A Sing Along With His Toy Lion

Oh, you thought Chris Evans’ dog, Dodger, couldn’t get any cuter? Yeah, well, you thought wrong.

We first became acquainted with this adorable dog when the “Captain America” star started counting down the days on Twitter until the moment he and Dodger would be reunited with each other. (Evans was believed to have been away on set.) This latest installment of superhero-level sweetness comes in the form of a sing-along between Dodger and his favorite singing lion toy.

Chris Evans tweeted a video of the duet, and the internet immediately swooned.

This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it’s paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in. pic.twitter.com/CuH53VNVtF — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2017

Dodger’s toy belts out “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” upon pressing its paw, and Dodger can’t help howling along with it.

Dodger is so focused on crooning that he doesn’t even realize the song is over. He continues to howl solo for a few more seconds. And it’s the best thing you’ll see all week.





Now the question must be asked: When’s his first album gonna drop, Cap? Keep us posted!