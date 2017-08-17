Chris Evans Counting Down the Days Until He Sees His Dog Will Make You Swoon

We need to talk about Captain America. The man behind the patriotic shield in the “Avengers” franchise, Chris Evans, loves his dog Dodger so very much.

He has been quite vocal about his love for Dodger on Twitter, of late, as they are in a long distance pet-human relationship. Evans has been counting down the days until their reunion with adorable pics of the two of them, and the Internet is Freaking. Out.

Really missing this guy right now. pic.twitter.com/fWNviX6CrH — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 8, 2017

How could you not, with swoon-worthy tweets like this?

Evans has not specifically addressed why he and Dodger are apart. He might be filming the next “Avengers” movie, which is said to be filmed in Atlanta, or “The Red Sea Diving Resort,” which is being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, according to IMDB.

17 more days pic.twitter.com/0ExRT392li — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 15, 2017

There are about two weeks to go until our Marvel hero and his dog are back together, so until then, we can bask in the glow of this utterly adorable bond.