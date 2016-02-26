find a DOG
Children Practice Reading To Shy Dogs At Missouri Shelter

Children get to read to shelter dogs to bolster the kids' reading skills and to help dogs overcome their anxieties while in the shelter.

The Shelter Buddies Reading Program brings children and shy dogs together in hopes that the dogs get better socialized while waiting to be adopted. Via Humane Society of Missouri/ABC News
John Virata

A shelter in Missouri has launched a new program that works to socialize anxious shelter dogs while also helping children to better their reading skills.

With the Humane Society of Missouri’s “Shelter Buddies Reading Program,” children get the chance to read at their pace to help their own reading skills while also helping timid or even stressed shelter dogs to socialize with people.

“We started this for two reasons,” JoEllyn Klepacki, the assistant director of education at the Missouri Humane Society told ABC News. “Dogs in a shelter environment exhibit a lot of signs of anxiety and show stress signals, so we wanted to do something to comfort them, and we have a lot of children in our area who are really engaged and they ask, ‘How can I help? How can I make a difference?'”

The goal of the reading program is to help shelter dogs come to the front of the kennel so they are adopted faster. Via Humane Society of Missouri/ABC News


The children who participate in the program are first sent through a 90 minute training session where they learn how to read a dog’s body language and to learn, as much as they can, a dog’s attitude in being in a shelter.

The children are then deployed right outside a dog’s kennel where they read to the dogs, with the goal of getting the dog to move away from the back of the kennel to the front by the time the child is finished reading.

“We know that dogs that approach the kennel front get adopted more quickly, so they are helping these dogs get a home,” Klepacki told ABC News.

When the dog’s come forward, the children give them dog treats as positive reinforcement.

For those in Chesterfield Valley, Missouri, who would like to participate, you can register your child on the Humane Society of Missouri website.

The next reading program is slated for April 1, 2017.

