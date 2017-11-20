Chatty Malamute Only Talks When His Owners Are Talking

There’s nothing cuter than a talkative pup, right? Well, not always.

A Malamute named Tonka LOVES to talk, but only when his owners are talking. And he shows off his lack of conversation manners in a video uploaded to YouTube by The Adventures of Tonka the Malamute AKA WaterWolf.





In the video, Tonka’s in the back seat of a car while his owners are talking in the front. They’re talking about how he’s a talker, of course.

But he doesn’t like to share his many thoughts when it’s quiet. Oh no. He only feels the urge to speak up when it means he can interrupt his humans.





Tonka doesn’t like to be left out, but he also has hilariously bad timing. At least he’s pretty, right?