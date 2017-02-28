find a DOG
Chatty Cat Caught On Camera Talking To Wild Birds

A cat owner caught his cat “chattering,” a strange feline behavior in which cats seem to mimic the chirping of birds.

"So then I says to him, well, why leave the clean clothes out if you don't want me to sit on them?" Via Derek Zimmerman/YouTube
Has your cat ever seen a bird outside and suddenly starts chirping like he’s a bird himself?

Derek Zimmerman caught his cat Charlie doing just that, and he uploaded a video of the odd behavior to YouTube. In the video, posted on Feb. 26, Charlie is seen intently staring out of the sliding glass door onto the patio where presumably wild birds are having a field day. Then he makes strange noises that sound as if he is either talking to himself or trying to talk to the birds in their own language.

Chattering could be the cat’s way of mimicking its prey. Via Derek Zimmerman/YouTube

The behavior is known as “chattering.” There are a few theories behind why cats chatter. Some experts believe it may be connected to the frustration cats feel from not being able to get to the prey. Some believe the chattering is a reflex motion in anticipation of attacking the prey. Others say cats are mimicking their prey so they can get close enough to attack.

Whatever the case, chattering seems to be of great interest to the internet. The video already has 2.5 million views, proving that while we may not always understand our feline friends, we sure do enjoy watching these strange creatures in action.

