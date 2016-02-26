Cemetery for Military Working Dogs Created At Fort Polk, Louisiana

When Fort Polk’s 519th Military Police battalion in Louisiana lost one of its military dogs, the service members realized that they didn’t have a proper cemetery for K-9s, so they created one.

Drug detection K-9 Max was just shy of 4 years old when he died unexpectedly. According to the Beauregard Daily News, he was sluggish the day before and was rushed to the Fort Polk veterinarian, where he died after some tests were conducted.



“He passed a few hours later,” Lt. Col. Kirk Whittenberger told the paper. “Cpl. Max’s death came as a surprise and hit the detachment hard.”

With Max’s death, the tight-knit community of military K-9 handlers discovered a need for a cemetery to bury the military dogs who served at Fort Polk, so one was created right outside the 50th MWD (Military Working Dog) Detachment Kennel. Max was the first dog to be buried there, in a memorial service celebrating his short life. The service was complete with a 21-gun salute, the playing of Taps, a wreath dedication and the folding of the U.S. flag.



John Virata

“Its presence is to remember Cpl. Max, his predecessors and future detection dogs,” Whittenberger told the Beauregard Daily News. “The ceremony was held because military working dogs are more than U.S. Army property book items. Beyond their required duty, from the handler’s perspective, it’s about losing a team member. The handler and dog are wholly dependent upon each other to accomplish the mission.”

The cemetery will be the final resting place of all military dogs who serve at the fort.