Cats Have Taken Over This Japanese IT Firm’s Office

If you have pets, then you know how hard it can be to leave them every day and go to work. (Even if you don’t have a pet, it’s hard enough going to work every day). One Japanese company has found a way to make it a little more bearable.

IT firm Ferray Corporation in Tokyo, Japan, allows employees to bring their cats into the office. The company introduced the “office cat” policy in 2000 upon request from one of its employees. Now, nine cats eat, sleep and walk freely in the small office, Agence France-Presse reports.



Ferray employee Eri Ito said the office cats help counter stress.

“Cats are sleeping just beside us … It’s healing,” she told Agence France-Presse.

Just think how much nicer it would be if you could have a cat snuggled up next to you while you work on monthly reports. And they will always remind you when it’s time for lunch.

The cats seem to enjoy hanging out in the office, too. For one thing, there are plenty of boxes to play with.

But the feline coworkers can sometimes cause a few problems.

“Sometimes a cat will walk on a phone and cut off the call, or they shut down the computers by walking on to the off switch,” Hidenobu Fukuda, who heads Ferray, told the press agency.

Sounds like the cats are the real boss in that office.