Cats Have Taken Over This Japanese IT Firm’s Office

If you have pets, then you know how hard it can be to leave them every day and go to work. (Even if you don’t have a pet, it’s hard enough going to work every day). One Japanese company has found a way to make it a little more bearable.
IT firm Ferray Corporation in Tokyo, Japan, allows employees to bring their cats into the office. The company introduced the “office cat” policy in 2000 upon request from one of its employees. Now, nine cats eat, sleep and walk freely in the small office, Agence France-Presse reports.
【ファーレイ株式会社】新卒・中途採用合同説明会の開催のお知らせ。5月24日13時より新宿本社にて。就活生と中途採用希望者のみなさん、猫とはたらくチャンスです！いずれも弊社ウェブでエントリーください。 pic.twitter.com/Lv1xfts3kR
Ferray employee Eri Ito said the office cats help counter stress.
“Cats are sleeping just beside us … It’s healing,” she told Agence France-Presse.
途中に写りこむ、ボロボロの椅子は気にしないでください。 pic.twitter.com/d9ZcO1nQPR
Just think how much nicer it would be if you could have a cat snuggled up next to you while you work on monthly reports. And they will always remind you when it’s time for lunch.
The cats seem to enjoy hanging out in the office, too. For one thing, there are plenty of boxes to play with.
すいません！もう一回、ルールを説明してもらっていいですか？ pic.twitter.com/b5GAbO5XPi
But the feline coworkers can sometimes cause a few problems.
“Sometimes a cat will walk on a phone and cut off the call, or they shut down the computers by walking on to the off switch,” Hidenobu Fukuda, who heads Ferray, told the press agency.
Sounds like the cats are the real boss in that office.