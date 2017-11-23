Cat’s SloMo Jump Through Hoop Is Totally Hypnotizing

Cats are magnificent creatures. Not, like, when they’re knocking glasses of water on the floor or waking you up at 4 in the morning to be fed, exactly, but when they’re showing off their agility and grace (which they also exhibit when they sidle up to our ankles and make us trip, but we couldn’t care less about their freaking grace and agility at that moment).

A slow-motion video of a cat repeatedly jumping through a hoop, uploaded to YouTube by CatPusic, is completely mesmerizing. The action is shot from multiple angles and shows all the little steps it takes for a cat to execute a jump into a small space, clear any hurdles and stick the landing on the other side.

Pusic is the cat showing off his trick. While it might look simple in the moment, the reduced speed kind of takes us on the journey of how this all comes together.

There’s the crouch, then the pounce, followed by a smooth arc of movement through the hoop over to a landing spot on the other side. It’s beautiful to watch, actually.

We don’t always appreciate these beasts (or their disgusting hairball landmines), but darn it if they aren’t amazing animals.