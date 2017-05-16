Cat’s Meow Is So Deep It Doesn’t Sound Real

A cat’s meow can mean a number of things. He wants you to feed him. He wants you to wake up and feed him. He wants the food you’re eating right meow. (OK, maybe cats meow a lot for one very specific reason). But one cat seems to be saying something entirely different, something like, “I’m never gonna give you up” and “You’re the first, the last, my everything.”

In a YouTube video posted by Cash CatFlava, Jack the cat shows off his bass vocals. He’s not singing Barry White songs, but his meows are so deep people are drawing comparisons to the velvety smooth singer.

“Holy crap he sounds like Barry White,” writes one viewer.

“Why not name him Barry?” writes another.

Others seem to think Jack’s low meow is reminiscent of actors Morgan Freeman and James Earl Jones, both known for their authoritative and soothing voices. While some question whether the video is even real at all.

In the video description, Cash CatFlava writes that Jack’s deep tone is the result of a type of laryngeal paralysis. In cats with laryngeal paralysis, the muscles that normally pull the airway open do not function properly, which can make the voice sound raspy as well as cause breathing problems. It can be treated surgically with great success and few complications, according to the American College of Veterinary Surgeons.

If that’s the case, then we hope it’s not real or that Jack got surgery to correct the condition. And if his owners ever miss his deep voice, they can put on a Barry White album.