Cats Are Left $300K In Will

Giving your cat the best care while she’s alive is totally acceptable — encouraged, really. And finding someone to watch your cat while you go away gives you peace of mind, and gives your cat a chance at thriving while you’re gone. So when you think about securing care for your cat after your death, the leap isn’t too far, actually.

A woman in New York City left $300,000 to her cats, to make sure they’re cared for, WABC reports. Widowed Bronx resident Ellen Frey-Wouter, 88, who had no children, passed away recently and included her cats in the plans to divide her $3-million estate.

The bequest went into a trust fund, and will pay for two of Frey-Wouter’s former home health aides to care for Troy and Tiger. The former aides turn over vet bills and food receipts and are reimbursed for their expenses.

It’s something we might all wish we could do for our pets. For two lucky cats, this wish is a reality.