Cats Fascinated As Owner Makes Sushi For Them

Yum, sushi. Let’s go get some! Or … make it at home? A recent video shows you how. For your cat. Who also loves sushi night.

A video posted by JunsKitchen on YouTube demonstrates what goes into a seemingly simple piece of sashimi — all for your kitty. The Sushi For Cats video doesn’t make it look easy, exactly, but it does make it look fun and rewarding for your cats.

Jun first preps the tuna, while his cats Haku and Nagi watch. It’s fascinating to take in, so we get it. Jun works swiftly and expertly.

Instead of rice, which cats could care less about, Jun puts the tuna on a base of chicken. It’s clever and gives cats twice the treat but hold on…

NOTE: Jun uses two ingredients in the base that cats are best to avoid. Japanese mustard spinach could be high in oxalic acid, which might lead to kidney and bladder stones. And sea bream has mild toxicity that has caused some humans to hallucinate (and we don’t need cats to do that).

And while we’re on the subject, too much raw tuna itself isn’t such a hot idea (ba dum tiss). The mercury content could pose a danger in large quantities.

But sushi night doesn’t come around every day. So with this cat version, you both can enjoy this treat on special occasions.