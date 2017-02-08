Cat Won’t Let You Take Her Cold Hard Cash

The secret to financial success is to count every dollar. No one has latched on to this gem of frugality more than one cash-concerned calico.

A Rumble video posted by user winkeldinkel shows how protective this cat is of a dollar bill. She keeps batting away a hand that tries to take the money, which she keeps close by.

We’re supposed to focus on the cat, protecting her money, ha ha ha. But wait a minute — who’s trying to take away this cat’s money in the first place?

Look, cats can’t use banks (they like to stay home) and we don’t know how this cat even made money at all, but this cat has made a buck and she wants to keep it. That’s solid financial planning. Keep batting away that hand.