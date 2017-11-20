Cat With Crazy Eyes And Hilarious Tweets Is Winning The Internet

Not everyone understands the challenges of becoming a Twitter star. You need the perfect combination of eye-catching visuals and whip-smart jokes. Zelda the cat (@CuriousZelda) has both.

Most adorable pets earn their fame on Instagram, but it’s Zelda’s constantly crazy eyes and her strange one-liners that has put her on the fast track to the Twitter Meme Hall of Fame.

Her eyes always seem to be dilated, but even when they’re not, she looks like a floofy maniac. Like she’s on the verge of losing her mind when she’s sitting perfectly still. And clearly the human who is running her account (because we’re fairly certain cats still don’t know how to tweet) deserves all the awards.

Here are some of her best tweets.

1. Unnecessary Terror

RUN FOR YOUR LIVES. SOMETHING ORDINARY IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN. pic.twitter.com/u6ERvuHain — Curious Zelda (@CuriousZelda) October 18, 2017

We’re lol’ing.

2. She Gone

Why do they laugh at me?!? pic.twitter.com/9qxGD1MRGd — Curious Zelda (@CuriousZelda) October 12, 2017

OMG we are dead.

3. Bad At Catting

BREAKING NEWS

I forgot how to cat pic.twitter.com/6MqExmdxRZ — Curious Zelda (@CuriousZelda) October 6, 2017

HOW IS SHE REAL?

4. Cat Shenanigans

Today, I will mostly be reducing the value of our home. pic.twitter.com/Y07eJ8cWbh — Curious Zelda (@CuriousZelda) September 26, 2017

So relatable it hurts.

5. Scurred For Life

Things I seen.

Can’t be unseen. pic.twitter.com/Ux071PeRSH — Curious Zelda (@CuriousZelda) September 19, 2017

How can a cat look so cute and so petrified all at once?

6. Rug Life

I didn’t choose the rug life.

The rug life chose me. pic.twitter.com/CApEwTufoF — Curious Zelda (@CuriousZelda) August 28, 2017

SPIT. TAKE.

7. Purr-fect Pose

I regret eating self-raising flour. pic.twitter.com/hwTYptV89n — Curious Zelda (@CuriousZelda) November 17, 2017

You are killing us, Zelda!

8. Crazy Kitty

I strongly deny all allegations that I went berserk earlier. pic.twitter.com/R1zJ3BKWYg — Curious Zelda (@CuriousZelda) October 28, 2017

We are so dead from laughter that now we’re officially ghosts.

Stay weird, Zelda!