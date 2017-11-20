Cat With Crazy Eyes And Hilarious Tweets Is Winning The Internet

This is Zelda. She always looks paranoid, but her tweet game is strong.

Zelda was made for memes. CuriousZelda/Twitter
Not everyone understands the challenges of becoming a Twitter star. You need the perfect combination of eye-catching visuals and whip-smart jokes. Zelda the cat (@CuriousZelda) has both.

Most adorable pets earn their fame on Instagram, but it’s Zelda’s constantly crazy eyes and her strange one-liners that has put her on the fast track to the Twitter Meme Hall of Fame.

Her eyes always seem to be dilated, but even when they’re not, she looks like a floofy maniac. Like she’s on the verge of losing her mind when she’s sitting perfectly still. And clearly the human who is running her account (because we’re fairly certain cats still don’t know how to tweet) deserves all the awards.

Here are some of her best tweets.

1. Unnecessary Terror

We’re lol’ing.

2. She Gone

OMG we are dead.

3. Bad At Catting

HOW IS SHE REAL?

4. Cat Shenanigans

So relatable it hurts.

5. Scurred For Life

How can a cat look so cute and so petrified all at once?

6. Rug Life

SPIT. TAKE.

7. Purr-fect Pose

You are killing us, Zelda!

8. Crazy Kitty

We are so dead from laughter that now we’re officially ghosts.

Stay weird, Zelda!

