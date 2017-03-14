Cat Who Couldn’t See Undergoes Incredible Transformation After Being Rescued

Cotton the cat’s luck began to change for the better after he stole a few bites of food from another cat.

He was wandering around a Royal Palm Beach, Florida, neighborhood when he came across a bowl of food left out for someone’s cat, Love Meow reports. That cat’s owner came outside and immediately was concerned for Cotton. The stray was starving and suffering from a severe case of mange — so bad that he couldn’t even open his eyes.

The man who found him posted a plea on a local Facebook group where it was seen by Carmen Weinberg, founder of Animal Friends Project,which provides rescue and trap-neuter-return services. She took Cotton to her vet where he was treated for mange, dehydration and malnutrition. Weinberg then took him home with her to recover.

“Cotton is very vocal and he would make noise to let us know that he wanted attention,” Weinberg told Love Meow. “He loves people and searches for attention. He wants to be where you are.”

Gradually, Cotton began to heal. The crust on his ears fell off. He started putting on some weight.

Finally he was able to open his eyes, and his foster family discovered just how beautiful they are. One is yellow and one is blue.

Now this handsome cat is looking for his forever home.

If you are interested in adopting Cotton, you can email Carmen Weinberg at carmen@animalfriendsproject.org or fill out an application here.