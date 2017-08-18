Cat Waits At Neighbor’s House Every Day To Hang With Cat BFF

Meet Ralph. Ralph likes routines. He also likes his neighbor cat and BFF, Nala. And apparently Ralph shows up at his neighbor’s house every day to wait for Nala to be let out to play.

In a post on Reddit, Nala’s owner franwalker26 says, “This is Ralph, he comes to collect our cat for playtime every day and waits outside like this.”

While it can pose a serious safety risk to let cats roam freely outside, it’s hard to deny how stinking cute this is. You can practically hear Ralph politely asking, “Good afternoon, neighbors. Is Nala home? Can she come play, pretty please?”

And this is not a one-sided routine, either. In another post, franwalker26 shared a photo of Nala sitting outside, waiting for Ralph to come get her.

Has your heart exploded yet? Ours has.