Cat Waits At Neighbor’s House Every Day To Hang With Cat BFF

Two cats are total BFFs and meet each other for playtime every day.

"Excuse me, can my friend come out and play?"

Meet Ralph. Ralph likes routines. He also likes his neighbor cat and BFF, Nala. And apparently Ralph shows up at his neighbor’s house every day to wait for Nala to be let out to play.

In a post on Reddit, Nala’s owner franwalker26 says, “This is Ralph, he comes to collect our cat for playtime every day and waits outside like this.”

What time is it? Time for a friend date! Via franwalker26/Reddit

While it can pose a serious safety risk to let cats roam freely outside, it’s hard to deny how stinking cute this is. You can practically hear Ralph politely asking, “Good afternoon, neighbors. Is Nala home? Can she come play, pretty please?”

“Yay! So glad you’re home. I gotta tell you about my CRAZY day. Via franwalker26/Reddit

And this is not a one-sided routine, either. In another post, franwalker26 shared a photo of Nala sitting outside, waiting for Ralph to come get her.

“Ralph, where you at?” Via franwalker26/Reddit

Has your heart exploded yet? Ours has.

