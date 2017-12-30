Cat Was Unwanted Major Crank Before Caring Woman Adopted Her

In 2014, 5-year-old longhaired cat Buttons was surrendered to the Buddy Dog Humane Society in Sudbury, Massachusetts, after her elderly owners could no longer care for her. Later that year, she was adopted… then returned after fighting with the household dog. It was a rough year and turned Buttons a little — OK, a lot — rough around the edges.

But Buttons finally found a new home and, this time, it’s truly a forever home, according to Love Meow. Despite being passed over for less cranky kitties during the year or two she spent at the shelter, one woman saw right to this girl’s sweet soul.

“I noticed Buttons right away,” Buttons’ new owner, Tory Kittelsen,‎ told the website. “She was clearly not a happy camper. She growled if anyone got near her, didn’t like to be touched, and cried all the time.”

Buttons had been given some free rein around the shelter after her second return, but everyone was warned not to touch her. In addition to being grumpy with people she was grumpy with her cage.

“After learning more about her, I realized why she was that way… she was alone, scared and abandoned, and that broke my heart,” Kittelsen‎, a daughter of a Buddy Dog staffer, told the website. “I saw something special in her and felt the need to help this overlooked little soul.”





And being with people who loved her truly did help Buttons.

“It was like a switch flipped in her the minute we brought her home,” Kittelsen‎ said. “She strutted out of her carrier, then promptly fell asleep in a closet after inspecting every inch of our apartment. We saw her change from a scared, grouchy girl to a happy, spoiled queen in no time at all.”

Clearly all this sourpuss needed was some reassurance and security. And, now, she has it.