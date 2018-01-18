This Cat Thinks You’re Too Tense, Will Massage Your Back

Sometimes, we complain about cats being on our laps all the time. And we can’t just kick them off — what are we, total monsters?

Someone has capitalized on cats’ need to sit on us and it’s brilliant. A tweet from Mothership in Singapore shows a cat kneading a woman’s back as she lies face-down on a massage table.

Where to get cat massage like this pic.twitter.com/0za8cMqKyW — Mothership.sg (@MothershipSG) January 17, 2018

The community site and news service asked where someone could get such a massage and we have the same question. Second question: Can we train our cats to do this? ‘Cause then we have the answer to the first question and that would be “In our own damn homes.”

It looks like all you need to do is shift a happy, paw-pushing cat from somewhere else onto that place between your shoulder blades that carries all that tension. The cat could be the source of that tension anyhow, so basically you’re offering kitty a chance to earn some good karma.

If anyone wants to give this a shot, let us know how it goes. This could solve a lot of problems around the house and make everyone feel a lot better — even our cats, who look like they’d be working. It might be likely they’re working off some stuff.