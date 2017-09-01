Cat Takes Refuge From Hurricane Harvey In Man’s Apartment, Promptly Takes Over The Place

A man in Texas is now the proud owner of a new cat thanks to Hurricane Harvey.

Two days before the Category 4 hurricane tore through the state, the man got a surprise visit from a small calico cat.

“This little gal literally walked into my apartment 2 days before the hurricane hit,” he wrote on Reddit under the user name other_other_barry. “Meet Harvey!”

The man had no idea where she came from, but according to Love Meow, she made herself right at home: lording over the resident dog, conquering the living room, and even claiming the office chair as her new throne.

As the storm raged on outside, Harvey stayed safe and dry inside.

“I posted signs all over my apartment complex and haven’t gotten any word, so yea, I guess I have a cat now!” the man wrote on Reddit.

After things calm down, he plans to take Harvey to the vet to see if she is microchipped and call the animal shelter to see if anyone reported a missing cat matching Harvey’s description. Many pets have been displaced due to the hurricane.

But for now, Harvey the cat has a roof over her head, a warm bed to sleep in and a new kingdom to rule.