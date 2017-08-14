Cat Struts Toward Dog Like A Cartoon Villain

Cats are famously sassy and have zero tolerance for shenanigans. That’s what makes them so entertaining to watch. Cats can be independent and bold, but also cuddly and sweet.

In a GIF making the rounds online, however, a cat approaching a dog appears to be anything but sweet.

We see the dog hopping around all dog-like with the classic play bow and spunky enthusiasm. Then, from around a glass-top coffee table, the cat approaches the dog with its ears back and its paws making slow, but calculated steps.

You can practically hear the ominous film score in the background indicating that this dog should run in the other direction ASAP.

The dog clearly recognizes that this cat means business, and backs up while barking, which does nothing to get the cat to back down.

We see the cat advance on the dog, and then just stop, with its glowing eyes locked on its target.

How all of this plays out, we may never know. But one thing is certain, when you see a cat approaching you like a cartoon villain, GET OUT OF THERE.