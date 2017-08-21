Cat Steals Fish And Has Zero Regrets

When you get caught taking something that isn’t yours, do you apologize right away or deny culpability until the bitter end? People usually come down on one side or the other.

A black cat in Japan has come down firmly on the side of denial in a Facebook video posted by Kunio Sekido. The cat, Chibikuro, holds a piece of stolen fried fish with one paw and, while his owner films him, slowly reaches over to grasp it with a second paw.

“The Table, the white fish, the fried,” the translation of the video caption reads on Facebook. “I caught him at once, but he won’t let me go.”

The second part of the caption is evident. Look into those eyes of Chibikuro. They’re unwavering. They show the kind of determination only a stone-cold criminal carry off.

The video was posted to a black cat appreciation page, Kuroneko Club (literally “Black cat club”). We’re not so sure now, though, about how appreciated Chibikuro might be these days.