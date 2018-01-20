Cat-Shaped Strawberry Let’s Us Know The World Is A Good Place

Truly, there is magic around us. It’s tough to see while sitting in traffic or watching the news, but it will show up in the most unexpected places.

Take fruit, for example. Someone found a perfectly cat-shaped strawberry and tweeted a picture.

Whoever runs Mugi411, an account for ginger-and-white kitty Mugi Mugi, found the beautiful berry and knew what gold she’d struck. She’s a cat fan after all. She even drew a face on the fruit to show where the cat parts go.

Mugi Mugi appears to enjoy snacks himself. While he didn’t eat the strawberry, he enjoys many other bites.

Whenever we’re stressed or feel overwhelmed (or hungry), we will think of this stellar strawberry. We will know that somewhere, somehow, things are going right.