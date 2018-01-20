Cat-Shaped Strawberry Let’s Us Know The World Is A Good Place

Truly, there is magic around us. It’s tough to see while sitting in traffic or watching the news, but it will show up in the most unexpected places.
Take fruit, for example. Someone found a perfectly cat-shaped strawberry and tweeted a picture.
昨日食べたいちごがネコっぽかったから顔描いてみた pic.twitter.com/Up75aBqbBl
— むぎ (@mugi411) January 8, 2018
Whoever runs Mugi411, an account for ginger-and-white kitty Mugi Mugi, found the beautiful berry and knew what gold she’d struck. She’s a cat fan after all. She even drew a face on the fruit to show where the cat parts go.
冬毛でまん丸になったお顔が
愛おしくて仕方ないのです pic.twitter.com/l0Sj1OK9mh
— むぎ (@mugi411) January 19, 2018
Mugi Mugi appears to enjoy snacks himself. While he didn’t eat the strawberry, he enjoys many other bites.
猫いちごがえらいこっちゃ〜！
「僕も食べたいにゃ」
いや、あなた食べないでしょ✋ pic.twitter.com/2StMoyODmS
— むぎ (@mugi411) January 10, 2018
Whenever we’re stressed or feel overwhelmed (or hungry), we will think of this stellar strawberry. We will know that somewhere, somehow, things are going right.