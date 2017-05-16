Cat Returns From Groomers With Horribly Botched Lion Cut

A couple in Taiwan got a pretty big shock when they picked their cat up from the groomer.

Xie Qian Qian often takes her Persian cat Jin Jin to the groomer, The Dodo reports. Persian cats have lots of hair and need regular grooming. Qian usually asks the groomer to shave the fur on Jin Jin’s torso, but leave it long on the face and the tail, otherwise known as a lion cut.

However, when Jin Jin came back from the groomer recently, nearly all of his facial fur had been shaved off, which made him look like he’s wearing a cat mask.

Apparently, Qian had entrusted a friend to take Jin Jin to the groomer this time, and there was some miscommunication as to what type of cut they wanted.

Luckily, Qian and her husband were able to see the humor in it and had a bit of a laugh. It is only hair, after all, and will grow back. Still, they are much better people than we are.