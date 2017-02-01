Cat Puts Up With Dog’s Love In Incredibly Patient Fashion

If you ever feel like you’re putting up with too much and you can’t take it anymore you’re not alone. A lot of us feel that way but maybe no one more than this cat with an overly affectionate dog friend.

“The most patient cat in the world” is a video uploaded to YouTube by Todd Sharm. It lives up to its title.

A comfy tabby gets totally nuzzled and kissed all over and does not look like it’s welcomed at all. Although it’s total overkill, the cat puts up with it so, so, so patiently.

Dog’s gonna love cat, like dog’s gonna lose cat. And this cat’s just trying not to lose it.