How Cat People Stay Warm In Cold Weather

Kitties Cole and Marmalade have taught us lots of lessons — how to tackle a maze, how to purr loudly and basically how to be awesome. Now they’re back with a new lesson, one for the humans.

The pair posted a video called “What Cat People Do When It’s Cold Outside” to YouTube, and it’s very informative. Their dad, Chris Poole, walks us through the steps.

First, Poole sets the scene. It is cold outside. There is snow on the ground outside his Illinois home. Hence Poole’s giant heavy bathrobe. It keeps him warm. And, yet, he still could use more warmth…

“Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but snuggling with your cats is so delightful … I wonder how many hours we spend with cats on our laps each year?!” Poole writes in the video caption.

After the frosty intro, we see Poole sit back while black cat Cole climbs up on his lap. You can almost feel the radiance off the furry lapwarmer through the screen.

Up next: Marmalade takes Cole’s place. He finds a comfortable spot and stays. put. Poole shows us onscreen that two hours elapse before he can see himself getting up.

And there you have it. All you need to stay warm in winter is a comfy cat or two to defrost. Thanks for another great tip, Cole and Marm! Suggestion for next video: How the heck do you get cats to leave your lap on their own?