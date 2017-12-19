Cat Named Shironeko Is Happiest When Asleep And Aren’t We All

Sleep is such a wonderful, underrated experience. We get to do it every night, sure, but if we could get at least four more hours of it each night, we’d probably all be a lot happier.

Take, for instance, a cat named Shironeko (which means “white cat” in Japanese). Based on the photos on his owner’s blog, kagonekoshiro.blog.fc2.com, there is nothing he likes more than sleeping.

The other thing about Shironeko is that he somehow manages to pose mid-snooze. He makes sleeping look better than any of us humans could.

Let the envy wash over you while gazing upon his cutest photos.

1. Basket Snooze

I can’t imagine that basket is the ideal spot for comfort, but Shironeko is clearly too sleepy to care.

2. Best Friend Nap

It’s always better to snooze with a buddy.

3. Tire Z’s

In a tire? OK. Well, that’s a new one.

4. Snugglin’ On A Wood Pile

His lumbar cannot be happy about this bed of lumber.

5. Apple Nap

Perhaps these apples are like a security blanker for him. Or perhaps he has no idea what is going on.

6. Sleepwalker

This dude is standing and sleeping at the same time. That is some serious multitasking.

7. Nuzzle Snooze

As long as his cat buddy doesn’t wake him, I’m sure Shironeko doesn’t mind.

8. Grassy Nap

Grass is like nature’s memory foam, really.