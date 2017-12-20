Cat Meows After Every Kiss From Woman

When you love someone, one kiss from them is never enough. Two kisses isn’t either. Or three. And cats feel the same way, apparently.

A cat was caught on video meowing after each kiss from a woman. The video was shared on YouTube by DailyPicksandFlicks, and it almost seems like the cat is not just being chatty, but demanding another kiss after each one received.

More, human. More!

The woman laughs throughout the video because the cat’s vocal smooch demands are almost too cute to handle.

But she’s more than happy to oblige and keep kissing the cat because, duh, who could resist?

We wouldn’t be able to either, tbh.

Well played, cat. Well played.