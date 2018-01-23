Cat Learns How To Do A Somersault And Hasn’t Stopped Since

Cats do all sorts of strange things. Some have quirky habits, some are just unpredictable, and some have hidden talents they’re just waiting to bust out.

The latter perfectly describes a cat who learned how to do a somersault, and now does them all the time. A video of the cat doing somersaults all over the house was shared on YouTube by Jeroen Okkerse, and it’s equal parts amazing and hilarious.





The caption under the video states that the cat likes doing somersaults when he’s “wild.” So we imagine it’s this cat’s version of the zoomies.





Notice how he tucks his head under himself and grabs his feet to complete the tumble. If we could, we’d give him a 10/10 for gymnastic form and style.